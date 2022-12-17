WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,004,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 144,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,893,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

