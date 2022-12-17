Analysts Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $41.60

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

V.F. Trading Down 4.2 %

V.F. stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $76.61.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in V.F. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

