Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $69.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.