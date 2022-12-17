Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $69.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.
ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Alarm.com Stock Performance
Alarm.com stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.