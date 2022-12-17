Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $86.50

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

