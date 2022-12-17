Short Interest in A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Decreases By 28.7%

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,253,600 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 3,159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of A-Living Smart City Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

