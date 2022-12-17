Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Increases By 14.3%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGTF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

