ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMSSY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.35.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

