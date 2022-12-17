Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Ascletis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Ascletis Pharma stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Ascletis Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Get Ascletis Pharma alerts:

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.