ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 19.1% in November

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.29) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.27) to GBX 825 ($10.12) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.89.

ASOMY opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ASOS has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

