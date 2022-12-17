Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) PT at $330.78

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $312.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.26. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile



Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

