Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $111.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Westlake by 715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 66,609 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

