CIBC Boosts Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target to C$0.75

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

