Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $5.92

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

Shares of CX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

