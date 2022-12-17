Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $5.92

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.
CEMEX Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
