UBS Group Raises Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target to €1.10

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from €1.04 ($1.09) to €1.10 ($1.16) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.89) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €1.10 ($1.16) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.05) to €1.05 ($1.11) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.93.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

