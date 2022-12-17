Societe Generale Trims Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Target Price to €16.45

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from €16.80 ($17.68) to €16.45 ($17.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

