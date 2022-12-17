Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

