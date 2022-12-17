JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €31.40

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.50 ($31.05) to €31.40 ($33.05) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APEMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aperam from €55.00 ($57.89) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

APEMY stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

