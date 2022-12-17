JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €31.40

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.50 ($31.05) to €31.40 ($33.05) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APEMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aperam from €55.00 ($57.89) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.
Aperam Price Performance
APEMY stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89.
Aperam Announces Dividend
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APEMY)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.