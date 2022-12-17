Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Big Yellow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,350 ($16.56) in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYLOF opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.