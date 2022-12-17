Berenberg Bank Boosts Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target to €30.40

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €27.40 ($28.84) to €30.40 ($32.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AHODF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €31.00 ($32.63) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHODF opened at 28.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of 27.19. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of 24.88 and a 12-month high of 35.55.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

