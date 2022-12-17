JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 380

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.01) to GBX 380 ($4.66) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.24) to GBX 462 ($5.67) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.51) to GBX 388 ($4.76) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

