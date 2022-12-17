Analysts Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) PT at $101.71

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.43.

Several analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

