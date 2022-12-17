Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $57.57

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.15.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

