Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $102.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.12.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

