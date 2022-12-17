Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price at C$89.50

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 358,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 187,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 176,610 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BNS opened at C$47.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$45.26 and a 1 year high of C$74.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.