Brokerages Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $49.71

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 400,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 176,650 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

WDC stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

