Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

