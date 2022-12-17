The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $11.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get GAP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GAP Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 205,966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 275,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.83.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is 375.02%.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.