Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $1,934.29 Average PT from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,934.29.

ADYEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,421.05) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,913.68) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Adyen stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Adyen has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

