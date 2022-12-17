Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $64.25

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Envestnet by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Envestnet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

