Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $16.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.84) to €15.80 ($16.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of ENI by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

