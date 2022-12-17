Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $78.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Coupa Software Price Performance

COUP stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

