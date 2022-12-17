UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.36.

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

UMH opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $919.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,391 shares of company stock worth $52,928. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

