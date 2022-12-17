BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.34) to GBX 2,330 ($28.59) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,924.11.

NYSE BHP opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 517,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

