Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.47.

PYPL stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

