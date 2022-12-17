Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Keyera Stock Down 1.5 %

Keyera stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. Keyera has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

