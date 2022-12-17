Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.06.

Shares of WSM opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.43. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

