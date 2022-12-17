Amgen Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $21.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $21.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $23.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.77 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $267.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

