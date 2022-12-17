ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICCC opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 4.09. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 million, a PE ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Featured Stories

