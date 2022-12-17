Contrasting Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 4.97 $6.36 million $8.72 3.64 Sow Good $470,000.00 20.43 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas N/A 209.95% 26.63% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northern Oil and Gas and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 2 6 1 2.89 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus price target of $49.30, suggesting a potential upside of 55.37%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Sow Good on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

