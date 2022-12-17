Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Head to Head Contrast

Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tri-Continental has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tri-Continental pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 204.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 4.19 $192.43 million $0.88 16.07

This table compares Tri-Continental and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Continental.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tri-Continental and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri-Continental 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Tri-Continental.

Profitability

This table compares Tri-Continental and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 26.97% 12.96% 5.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Tri-Continental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Tri-Continental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Tri-Continental on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P 500 Index. Tri-Continental Corporation was formed in January 1929 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

