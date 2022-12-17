Analyzing Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) & Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 11 0 3.00 Pixelworks 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $435.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.57%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 262.81%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $1.21 billion 14.26 $242.02 million $8.10 45.31 Pixelworks $55.10 million 1.46 -$19.82 million ($0.32) -4.59

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 23.42% 29.06% 22.88% Pixelworks -24.89% -36.79% -14.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Pixelworks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of March 31, 2022, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 334 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company sells its through a direct sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea. Pixelworks, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

