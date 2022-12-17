FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Issued By Zacks Research

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.