StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Hallmark Financial Services shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.94). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

