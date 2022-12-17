GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $1.73 on Thursday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
