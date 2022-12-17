GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $1.73 on Thursday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

