Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

