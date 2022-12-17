Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRAGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRAGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.