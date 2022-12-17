IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.24.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
