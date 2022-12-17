Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of PME opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.