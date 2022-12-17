Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Stock Down 6.9 %
Qumu stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Qumu has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.