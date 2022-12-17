Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Stock Down 6.9 %

Qumu stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Qumu has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qumu Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.