Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

RMTI opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

