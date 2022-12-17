Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

