Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.10.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
